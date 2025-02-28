DT
Imtiaz Ali set to create the series O Saathi Re

Imtiaz Ali set to create the series O Saathi Re

Filmmaker Imtiaz Ali is set to reunite with Netflix for O Saathi Re, a romantic drama series starring Aditi Rao Hydari, Avinash Tiwary and Arjun Rampal. Billed as an ‘evocative exploration of the vintage feeling of love in contemporary times’,...
PTI
Chandigarh, Updated At : 05:45 AM Feb 28, 2025 IST
Filmmaker Imtiaz Ali is set to reunite with Netflix for O Saathi Re, a romantic drama series starring Aditi Rao Hydari, Avinash Tiwary and Arjun Rampal.

Billed as an ‘evocative exploration of the vintage feeling of love in contemporary times’, the show is created by Ali, who earlier worked with the streamer for crime series She and the critically acclaimed movie Amar Singh Chamkila. Arif Ali, who directed She, will helm the new series.

“O Saathi Re surprised me at every turn of its development. It is a modern story with a vintage heart, an enchanted fairy tale set in Metropolitan life,” Ali, who will also serve as writer, showrunner and executive producer, said in a statement.

“I feel both relieved and excited at having Arif direct the stellar cast of Avinash Aditi and Arjun and it is the ever-strengthening relationship with Netflix that enabled us to enter the deceptively charming world of O Saathi Re,” he added.

O Saathi Re, which will commence production soon, will reunite Ali with Hydari after they worked on Rockstar. Tiwary had featured in Laila Majnu, which was produced by Ali.

