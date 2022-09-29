In a candid chat, actor Brij Kishore Tiwari opens up on playing Radha's a father in Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan

With over two decades in the industry, how has the journey been?

It’s been 22 years in the industry and I have mostly essayed negative characters. I have also played a police officer, politician, sarpanch, mukhiya of the village and BMC officer. Now with Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan, I am playing a positive role. I am happy with my journey and feel blessed with the opportunities that I received in my career. I am really thankful to the Almighty.

Playing Radha’s father, what made you accept this role?

When the director and producer told me about this character at that moment, I felt a little apprehensive. When I heard that this character is spiritual and introspective, I was in doubt. But director had faith in me and I agreed to take up the role.

You have a personal connect with this show. Tell us about that.

My daughter’s name is Radha and in the serial also, I am playing father to Radha. So, the emotion which is required in this character came automatically. I’m happy to play the role of a gentle father, whose world starts with her daughter and ends with her.

What do you think will separate this show from the current lot of shows on TV?

Our storyline is unique. There are three women ; one who was Mohan’s (lead actor) wife and she is dead, second is the person with whom he will get married and the third is Radha (my onscreen daughter).

The backdrop is Vrindavan. What do you have to say about the city?

If we want to make a show on Radha Mohan or Radha Krishna, then no place is better than Vrindavan. It is naturally beautiful!

These days, be it the storyline or characters, they are all relatable. Your comment…

I agree. Our team of writers is doing a great job. The storyline is good because every character is seen. The audience will definitely relate to the characters.

Is this your first show of 2022? How has the break been for you?

Yes, this is my first show of 2022 but other than TV, I have also done movies and web series. So, I have been busy working in that sense. I was waiting for the right opportunity and it feels good that the character I’m playing right now is a very different one.

Talking about Bollywood, which movies have you done? Any upcoming film?

I have done as many as 80 films, including Shamshera, Dirty Picture, Joker, ABCD, Love Game and many more. My film Hasmukh Pighal Gaya, alongside Amitabh Bachchan, will be releasing soon.

What’s the key difference between working in TV and films?

Films are made on a larger scale with in-depth study of each and every character. Technically also, films are more advanced as compared to TV. But as an actor, our job is to perform the role with full honesty, whether it’s a film or TV.