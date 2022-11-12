In black & white

Actress Viola Davis has said her career was ‘limited’ by her skin colour in the early days and believes there is a ‘lack’ of stories for black women to tell.

The 57-year-old actress started out in the industry in the late 1990s and explained there was a ‘deficit’ of stories about black women and often found herself playing supporting characters because Hollywood had failed to ‘dig deep’ into her culture.

She said, “There is a deficit of stories that women of colour are able to access in Hollywood. When I started off as an actor, the scope of what I wanted to do was infinite. It was definitely a big blow to see limitations put on me in my career. You’re just there to give the white lead advice, to be the sage, to be the nurturer. We lack digging deep into who we are.”

Meanwhile, the Academy Award-winning star received the Icon award at the Harper’s Bazaar Women of the Year Awards 2022 on November 10 and explained that the honour has become ‘embedded’ in her spirit and she will use it to help progression in show-business.

