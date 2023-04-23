 In Chandigarh, designer Masaba Gupta says her mother Neena Gupta has been a big force behind shaping her career : The Tribune India

In Chandigarh, designer Masaba Gupta says her mother Neena Gupta has been a big force behind shaping her career

In Chandigarh, designer Masaba Gupta says her mother Neena Gupta has been a big force behind shaping her career


Sheetal

Celebrity fashion designer and actor Masaba Gupta was at the Chandigarh Design Festival, organised by the Chitkara University, on Saturday. The vivacious personality spread her infectious energy in the session on ‘Fashion Forward: Charting the Course for India’s Fashion Design Industry on a Global Stage’.

Talking of her initial career in fashion designing, Masaba calls it a fluke. But then she worked hard, due to her strict critic of a mother — Neena Gupta. She says, “She has always been real and honest. She never wanted me to act. When I was on the sets of my Netflix series, Masaba Masaba, the first scene I got was with my mother. We didn’t have to speak to others, but it was more about exchange of expressions in the scene. The minute it ended, she told me how bad I was as an actor in front of 100 crew members! And I did take it seriously and was willing to work on it. She didn’t even rehearse with me for she knew that was something I had to deal with alone.”

As the two seasons strike a chord with the audience, she still humbly admits that she has long way to go. “My mother says the little that I can act is surely because of her genes.” But Masaba feels it’s the sense of humour that she has acquired from her mother’s side that will always guide her journey. Hence the mocumentary, Masaba Masaba comes straight from the funny and real ladies — Masaba and Neena.

Personal note

And what of father, Vivian Richards? To the surprise of many, she shares, “I used to play professional tennis and I feel it has a lot to do with how my personality is. When you are in an individual game, you alone are responsible for your failures and can make amends. So, I am a big advocate of sports for every child.”

She says a lot has changed in the world of fashion designing, so she tells budding artistes to go beyond textbooks. She adds, “My mentor Wendell Rodericks had advised me against internship, which technically means I didn’t complete my course. I am not advocating that but sharing what he said, ‘Don’t be watered-down version of some big designer, rather be the first in what you feel you can do best.” In fact, Masaba feels there’s opportunity in every difficulty.

The designer has come a long way from starting with her actress mother, Neena Gupta, at the age of 19 in a one bedroom to owning a showroom in Mumbai, which she still is expanding in Delhi’s Khan Market. The 2023 goal is to own an international store, but she has good news for tricity people - she is opening a store in Chandigarh in the coming month!

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Fugitive Amritpal Singh arrested from Punjab's Rode village; taken to Assam's Dibrugarh jail

2
Punjab

Gurdwara in memory of Guru Nanak Dev in Arunachal converted into Buddhist shrine, alleges SGPC

3
Punjab

'He came here at night', Rode gurdwara cleric narrates sequence leading to Amritpal Singh's arrest

4
Punjab

U-turn: Doctors from rural dispensaries in Punjab to be sent back

5
Nation

Stopped from holding meeting, former Governor Satya Pal Malik, Khap leaders protest at Delhi police station

6
Punjab

Moga soldier who died in Poonch attack consigned to flames with state honours

7
Nation

Rahul Gandhi vacates his official bungalow, says 'ready to pay any price for speaking the truth'

8
Nation

Growing proof of China’s role in Pakistan-sponsored proxy war

9
Punjab

Did Amritpal surrender or was he arrested?

10
Nation

PSLV-C55 successfully launches 2 Singapore satellites into orbit

Don't Miss

View All
Amritpal Singh arrested from Punjab's Rode village
Punjab

Fugitive Amritpal Singh arrested from Punjab's Rode village; taken to Assam's Dibrugarh jail

2022 ‘fifth warmest year’ on record
Nation

2022 'fifth warmest year' on record

Sewak Singh talked to family members 30 minutes before terror attack
Punjab

Sewak Singh talked to family members 30 minutes before Poonch terror attack

Mandeep Singh had recently joined duty after leave
Punjab

Poonch martyr Mandeep Singh had recently joined duty after leave

Kulwant Singh ’s father also laid down life for country in Kargil War
Punjab

Poonch attack: Kulwant Singh's father also laid down life for country in Kargil War

Harkrishan Singh was sole breadwinner of family
Punjab

Poonch martyr Harkrishan Singh was sole breadwinner of family

Sikhism to be part of Virginia school curriculum
Diaspora

Sikhism to be part of Virginia school curriculum

Yogi, Rahul Gandhi, Amitabh, Shah Rukh are big names who lost Twitter blue tick
Nation

Yogi Adityanath, Rahul Gandhi, Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan are big names who lost Twitter blue tick

Top News

Amritpal Singh arrested from Punjab's Rode village

Fugitive Amritpal Singh arrested from Punjab's Rode village; taken to Assam's Dibrugarh jail

IG Sukhchain Singh Gill said police maintained relentless pr...

Did Amritpal surrender or was he arrested? Video suggests he surrendered, policed claim arrested after gurdwara gheraoed

Did Amritpal surrender or was he arrested?

While Punjab police claim Amritpal Singh was arrested from R...

The rise and fall of fugitive Khalistan sympathiser Amritpal Singh

The rise and fall of Amritpal Singh

Harnek Uppal ‘Fauji’, who heads Deep Sidhu faction of ‘Waris...

‘He came here at night’, Rode gurudwara cleric narrates sequence leading to Amritpal Singh’s arrest

'He came here at night', Rode gurdwara cleric narrates sequence leading to Amritpal Singh's arrest

Was on the run since March 18, the day Punjab Police launche...

Elon Musk restores Twitter blue tick of high-profile accounts without charging a penny

Elon Musk restores Twitter blue tick of high-profile accounts without charging a penny

These celebrities’ profiles indicate that they have ‘subscri...


Cities

View All

Crashed drone found near IB, 2-kg heroin recovered

Crashed drone found near International Border in Amritsar, 2-kg heroin recovered

9 trees chopped in Kamalpura forest area, police register case

Labourers protest, demand more remuneration for unloading trucks

2 gangsters held with country-made pistol in Amritsar

Motorcyclist killed in road mishap

~100-cr firm, staff sans safety gear

Rs 100-cr firm, staff sans safety gear

Lone breadwinner gone, family gets Rs 40K in relief

Compromise between complainant, accused void if victim excluded: HC

CHB mulls study for getting wildlife nod

Mohali park dedicated to Punjabi writer Santokh Singh Dhir

Sterilised 6,904 dogs in 2 months in New Delhi: MCD officials

Sterilised 6,904 dogs in 2 months in New Delhi: MCD officials

Man held for posting woman’s morphed pictures online

Vagabond held for killing, robbing man

Fire at Vikas Bhawan, no casualties

Jalandhar Improvement Trust loses five more cases in national consumer commission

Jalandhar Improvement Trust loses five more cases in national consumer commission

Jalandhar Lok Sabha Bypoll: Rural police hold flag marches

Jalandhar Lok Sabha Bypoll: 19 candidates in fray so far

Navjot Singh Sidhu dares Punjab CM for debate on poll promises

Every section upset with AAP govt: MLA

Stone laid last month, 200 Feet Road recarpeting work yet to be started in Ludhiana

Stone laid last month, 200 Feet Road recarpeting work yet to be started in Ludhiana

6 pm to 9 pm most fatal timing, reported max mishaps: Study

57 more contract virus in Ludhiana district

Court upholds conviction in 2014 cheque bounce case

Mystery shrouds 24-year-old youth’s death

Noisy ‘Bullet’ bikes continue to irk residents of royal city

Noisy ‘Bullet’ bikes continue to irk residents of royal city

Delhi institute wins RGNUL moot court contest, pockets Rs 30K award

Orientation event held at Pbi varsity