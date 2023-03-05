In ‘Chef Vs Fridge 3’, Chef Ajay Chopra creates a unique oath

Chef Vs Fridge Season 3 witnessed a grand premiere on Zee Café recently. Now, when the competition has begun and the contestants are geared up to give their best, Chef Ajay Chopra has curated a unique oath. Ajay is known for his perfect sense of humour alongside his culinary skills, which can be witnessed during his stints as the judge and the host of Chef Vs Fridge’.

In the recent episode, he revealed the funny oath, “Whatever I cook, Chef Ajay holds the first rights on it; all of us will follow Chef Ajay on social media; I will always keep a table reserved for Chef Ajay in my restaurant as he loves to cook.” And, he made the contestants repeat all this after him!