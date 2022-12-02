Prime Video reveals trailer of UK Original series 'The Rig'

Prime Video has released the official trailer of UK Original series The Rig, which features Iain Glen (Game of Thrones), Emily Hampshire (Schitt’s Creek) and Martin Compston (Line of Duty) in pivotal roles. Mark Addy, who has previously worked in White House Farm, Game of Thrones and The Full Monty, also joins the crew of The Rig. Filmed at First Stage Studios, and at several exterior locations in Edinburgh, The Rig sees the crew of the Kinloch Bravo oil rig stationed off the Scottish coast in the dangerous waters of the North Sea. When they are due to return, a mysterious and all-enveloping fog surrounds them.
As the crew endeavours to discover the reason, a major accident forces them to ask questions about who they could really trust.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Sidhu Moosewala killing mastermind Goldy Brar detained in California: Sources
Gurpatwant Pannu, head of the banned terror outfit Sikhs For...
Sidhu Moosewala’s father happy at Goldy Brar’s detention, wants thorough investigation into son’s murder
Says the gangsters were not being questioned properly as to ...
Ludhiana court bomb blast conspirator Happy Malaysia arrested at Delhi airport
NIA had announces Rs 10 lakh reward on Harpreet Singh alias ...
Drone with 5kg heroin seized in Punjab's Tarn Taran
The hexacopter was recovered in a joint operation by the Pun...