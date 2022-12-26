Gireesh Sahdev roped in for 'Kathaa Ankahee'

Sony Entertainment Television’s latest offering Kathaa Ankahee is the Hindi remake of the superhit Turkish drama 1001 Nights (Binbir Gece). In the ongoing track, Kathaa (Aditi Dev Sharma), a single mother, is racing against time to raise Rs 1 crore for her son Aarav’s surgery. After exhausting all her options she seeks help from her father-in-law, Kailash Garewal, played by actor Gireesh Sahdev. Having been in the industry for around two decades, Gireesh is now portraying a grey character in the show.
He shares, “My character Kailash is a strong-headed man who keeps his ego first rather than emotions. I was thrilled that a show like Katha Ankaee, remake of a popular Turkish drama, is coming on Indian television. The concept of the show is very intriguing especially a mother’s journey to save her child. I am sure that I will get to explore a new aspect of my craft through Kathaa Ankahee.”
