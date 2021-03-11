In grey zone: Anurag Vyas on his negative role in Aashiqana

Naagin actor Anurag Vyas is excited to play an antagonist in the upcoming series Aashiqana. He says: “I’m excited to play a negative role in Aashiqana. I will be seen as Shyam who has dual personalities. He pretends to be a gentleman in front but he has all evil plans behind. I act to be handicapped, suffering from Polio in the show. It’s a very interesting and challenging character.” Anurag, says he is excited to meet Gul Khan, who will be seen directing and producing the series, Aashiqana. —IANS
