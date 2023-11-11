In grey zone: Hiten Tejwani, who is a part of Pashminna — Dhaage Mohobbat Ke, reveals intriguing facets about the character he is essaying

Can you tell us about your character and what makes it attractive?

My character in Pashminna — Dhaage Mohobbat Ke, Avinash, appears like an ordinary person on the surface, but he is quite complex. He has this intense desire to be in charge of things. What’s interesting is his ability to maintain that control without appearing negative or doing anything that would make people see him in bad light. He genuinely sees his actions as good and justified from his perspective, but this doesn’t necessarily align with what others might need or want.

As an actor, what drew you to this role?

Avinash is a multifaceted character who loves his family. He doesn’t want his past to mess up his present and hurt his family. The role impressed me in one go.

How did you prepare yourself for this character?

Avinash is a grey character, who is driven by his own desires, often at the expense of others. This belief stems from his past, where he didn’t have certain things that others did and felt he deserved more. To embody Avinash, I had to delve into the mindset of a person who sees himself as the one who can rescue others from challenging situations, offering help and being their saviour. In his perspective, he believes that everything depends on him, and this leads to his belief that he has the ultimate power.

How does it feel to work with Gauri again after so many years?

It’s absolutely fantastic to collaborate with Gauri again after all these years. However, there’s a small catch here — both of us are not a conventional couple that you usually see on television. Gauri and I know each other well, and working together is like second nature. We can effortlessly predict each other’s actions and reactions in scenes, making it easier for us to perform. We share a high level of comfort and ease, which is a joy in itself.