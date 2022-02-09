Yogesh Tripathi gets candid about his shows

Popularly known as Daroga Happu Singh of Happu Ki Ultan Paltan, actor Yogesh Tripathi needs no introduction.

He has been entertaining the audience for years now and has become a favourite comic character. Apart from this Sanjay Kohli and Binaiferr Kohli production, he is also a part of their show Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai.

Talking about how much he relates to the character, Yogesh says, “The look that I have is very different from how I am in real life. I never harass women; I treat them with respect. I would like to give a message that in comedy shows, you should see things in a comic way. They aren’t reality, so don’t take inspiration. The show is to lighten up your mood.”

Happy being a part of both the shows, the actor shares that fan messages make his day. “I feel great when I get messages from people like ‘watching your show makes me feel happy and relaxed’. During the lockdown, most of the messages were that such shows were seen the most. Such messages give us positivity as we work for 12 hours and it also motivates us to work even better so that there is no repetition and people don’t get bored. Also, people relate to the serial and our writers Manoj ji and Shashank ji write nice everyday stories, dialogues inspired from our daily lives, so when you watch the show you can relate to it and that’s why these comedies have been running successfully,” he adds.