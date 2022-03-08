In high spirit

The Lost Daughter, a psychological drama that marked the directing debut of Maggie Gyllenhaal, has been named as the best feature at the 37th Film Independent Spirit Awards.

Red Rocket actors Simon Rex and Zola star Taylour Page earned best lead actor and actress prizes for portraying a faded porn star and a part-time stripper, respectively, a sign of the edgy projects that the Spirits were designed to highlight. — IANS