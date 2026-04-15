In high spirits...

The spirit of Baisakhi found a meaningful and heartfelt expression on Tuesday morning in Mohali, where actors Ammy Virk and Roopi Gill came together to unveil the poster of their upcoming film, Zakhma Toh Chardikala Tak. The event was not just a promotional affair but a reflection of faith, gratitude and community spirit.

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Much like Punjabis at large, Ammy came across as humble, grounded and deeply relatable. The morning began on a devotional note with shabad kirtan, which both Ammy and Roopi attended with quiet reverence, setting the tone for a day rooted in spirituality. Dressed traditionally, Roopi Gill looked resplendent in a suit with her head covered, extending warm wishes to everyone present and sharing excitement about the upcoming film.

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The poster launch symbolised a new beginning—not only for the film but also for a cause close to the team’s heart. Marking the festival in a truly meaningful way, Ammy distributed cheques to farmers from Moga whose crops were recently damaged in a hailstorm. The gesture struck a chord, reflecting a commitment that went beyond cinema. Ammy, candid as ever, addressed the act of charity without hesitation. “Call it a promotional gimmick if you want to, but we must help,” he said, making it clear that intent matters more than perception. For him, the philosophy is simple—focus on the comfort and dignity of others and keep them in chardikala (high spirits), no matter the circumstance. He also shared how fellow singer Ranjit Bawa inspired him to contribute during difficult times, recalling how Bawa stepped forward after the Pulwama attack. “Seeing him, I felt I should do my bit too,” Ammy said.

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Adding a touch of humour and honesty, the actor narrated a personal anecdote about charity gone slightly awry. He recalled signing a cheque worth Rs 7.5 lakh for someone in need, only to later realise—after a call from his wife—that his account balance was just Rs 2.5 lakh. “She told me to pray the cheque isn’t encashed till Monday,” he laughed. “I prayed with all my heart to save me till then. By Saturday, I had managed the funds and more. Akal Purukh kept my honour.”

The film, directed by Amarjeet Singh Sarao and produced by Pinky Dhaliwal, promises to be an emotional journey, as suggested by its evocative title. While details remain under wraps, the poster, with the lead pair in traditional attire has already sparked curiosity. Blending cinema with compassion, the event stood out as a reminder that storytelling and social responsibility can go hand in hand—especially on a day that celebrates resilience, harvest and hope. The film hits cinemas on May 29.