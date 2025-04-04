In Kesari Chapter 2 trailer, Akshay brings legal battle after 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre to life

The much-awaited trailer of Kesari Chapter 2 was launched in Delhi on Thursday, offering the audience a gripping glimpse into a lesser-known chapter of India’s freedom struggle. Starring Akshay Kumar as C Sankaran Nair, the film sheds light on the lawyer’s daring legal battle against the British Crown in the aftermath of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre.

At the grand trailer launch event, producer Karan Johar described the film as an emotional tribute to India’s history. “What you’re about to see is more than just a film—it’s a story close to our hearts. Everyone knows about the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre, but very few know about the battle fought in court by a brave man named C Sankaran Nair,” he said.

The event saw the presence of key members from the film’s team, including actors Akshay Kumar, Ananya Panday and R Madhavan, as well as debutant director Karan Singh Tyagi. Also in attendance was Raghu Palat, the great-grandson of C Sankaran Nair and the author of The Case That Shook The Empire, the book on which the film is based.

The trailer opens with a powerful courtroom scene where Nair, played by Akshay Kumar, directly confronts Colonel Reginald Dyer, the British officer responsible for ordering the firing at Jallianwala Bagh on April 13, 1919. The scene sets the stage for a high-stakes legal battle, with Nair determined to hold the British accountable.

One of the most striking moments in the trailer shows Nair challenging General Dyer, who attempts to justify the massacre. “What weapons did you see in the hands of eight-month-old babies? Their kadas? Or their clenched fists?” Nair demands, delivering a powerful blow to the British officer’s defence.

Personal touch

Akshay Kumar, visibly moved by the film’s subject, shared a personal connection with the story. “This is a very personal film for me. My father was born just opposite Jallianwala Bagh and my grandfather witnessed the events. I’ve heard these stories first-hand and I feel a deep responsibility to bring this story to the audience,” he said.

He also highlighted how history books often only mention the massacre, but fail to acknowledge the legal battle that followed. “We all read about the Jallianwala Bagh tragedy in school, but what we don’t know is that someone dared to take on the British in court. That part of history deserves to be told,” he added.

Ananya Panday portrays barrister Dilreet Gill, who joins Nair’s legal team in his fight against the British, while R Madhavan plays Neville McKinley, the lawyer defending the British Crown. This marks Madhavan’s second, consecutive, negative role after Shaitaan.

Explaining his choice, Madhavan said, “When I take up a role, I look at the purpose of the film. This isn’t just a story about a case—it’s about one of history’s biggest genocides and those responsible must be held accountable. I didn’t see my role as negative or positive; I saw it as a character that needed to be portrayed truthfully.”

Akshay’s fiery dialogue, “We are suing the Crown for genocide,” stands out in the trailer, setting the tone for a courtroom battle filled with high drama.

The teaser released prior to the trailer had shown Akshay’s character using an abuse, which was also brought up on Thursday. Addressing this, he said, “Yes, I abused. But what’s surprising is that people noticed this, yet didn’t consider ‘you are still a slave’ to be a bigger insult. There can be no greater insult than that.” His response received applause from the audience, with producer Karan Johar nodding in agreement.

More than a tale

Directed by debutant Karan Singh Tyagi, Kesari Chapter 2 is produced under the Dharma Productions banner. Tyagi, a Harvard-educated lawyer and a member of the New York State Bar, brings a deep understanding of legal battles to the film.

Karan Johar described the film as more than just a tale of legal bravery. “A man from Kerala fought for justice in Punjab—this is a story not only of bravery but of unity,” he said.

With its powerful dialogues, intense courtroom drama and historically significant narrative, Kesari Chapter 2 promises to be more than just a period film—it aims to be a movement in storytelling. The film is set to hit theatres on April 18, bringing to life the forgotten fight of a man who took on the British Empire in a battle not fought on the battlefield, but in the courtroom.