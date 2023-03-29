Netflix gets notice for offensive remarks on Madhuri Dixit in The Big Bang Theory

OTT giant Netflix has been served a legal notice from political analyst Mithun Vijay Kumar. Vijay has claimed that show The Big Bang Theory has used inappropriate language for actress Madhuri Dixit.

In India, Netflix has the streaming rights of the show, therefore Vijay has moved forward his notice against the platform.

In the first episode of the second season of The Big Bang Theory, character Raj Koothrapalli, played by Kunal Nayyar, says some deregatory words for Madhuri Dixit.

In a statement, Vijay said, “It is important to hold companies like Netflix accountable for their actions and ensure that they are sensitive to the cultural values and sentiments of the communities they serve. I strongly believe that streaming service providers have a responsibility to carefully curate the content that they offer on their platforms. It is their duty to ensure that the material they present does not include derogatory, offensive, or defamatory content. I was deeply troubled by the use of a derogatory term in one of the shows on Netflix - Big Bang Theory. This term was used in reference to the acclaimed actress Madhuri Dixit, and it was not only offensive and deeply hurtful but also showed a lack of regard for her dignity.”