In search of identity

— IANS

Hollywood star Cate Blanchett feels the need to ‘constantly justify’ her career in her native country Australia. The actress said she hated strangers who asked what she did for a living when she was Down Under because she doesn’t think her craft was ‘celebrated’ in the way it was in the UK and US, where she spends a lot of her time. “You’re constantly having to fight for the space or to justify the fact that you have the right to actually be an artist in Australia,” she stated.