In search of identity

Hollywood star Cate Blanchett feels the need to ‘constantly justify’ her career in her native country Australia. The actress said she hated strangers who asked what she did for a living when she was Down Under because she doesn’t think her craft was ‘celebrated’ in the way it was in the UK and US, where she spends a lot of her time. “You’re constantly having to fight for the space or to justify the fact that you have the right to actually be an artist in Australia,” she stated.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Call out nations backing terror: PM Modi at SCO meet
Xi, Sharif listening, says respect integrity of members
Madhya Pradesh man arrested after video of him peeing on Tribal goes viral
A case has been registered against the accused under section...
'Threat' to diplomats, Canada envoy called
Khalistan issue raised with US, Oz too
Jakhar Punjab chief in BJP rejig ahead of '24
New party heads appointed in 4 states