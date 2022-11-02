‘In sickness and health,’ says Niti Taylor on her recovery

Niti Taylor, who is one of the contestants on Colors’Jhalak Dikhla Jaa, is doing quite well. The audience and judges are loving her performances.

Niti earlier posted a video on social media, holding a thermometer that shows the temperature of 103 degree centigrade to explain her condition.

She wrote, “When life just throws you under the bus, what more can go wrong.”

She is one of strongest contestants. She later took to her Instagram handle to update the fans that she would be seen in the upcoming episode. Niti wrote, “In sickness and good health, nothing can stop me.”