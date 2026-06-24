In the age of memes and reels, comedy has become more challenging: Akshay Kumar

Superstar Akshay Kumar says it has been always challenging to make people laugh, but the job has become tougher in the social media age where everyone is exposed to funny reels, memes and stand up acts.

After "Bhooth Bangla", Akshay is gearing up for the release of comedy film "Welcome To The Jungle". The new film is part of the "Welcome" franchise and set to be released in theatres in Friday.

"It has become much more challenging. Today there are reels, memes and comedy content everywhere. But comedy is like a huge river, it never dries up. There are so many forms of comedy, there's physical comedy, situational comedy, slapstick comedy, dark humour," Akshay told PTI in an interview.

The 58-year-old actor said today movies are not the only source of entertainment for people.

"There are countless ways of making people laugh. If you open Instagram, you'll find endless memes and funny videos. People consume comedy every day. There are so many comedy shows and talented stand-up comedians creating fresh material. But making people laugh remains one of the most difficult things to do. People often underestimate comedy. I have tremendous respect for stand-up comedians. Standing alone in front of an audience and making people laugh is incredibly difficult." "Welcome To The Jungle" revolves around a group of gangsters, criminals and quirky characters whose paths cross in a border-area jungle. What begins as a film-shoot-like operation turns into a series of absurd misadventures involving crime, confusion and action-packed situations.

It will see Akshay leading a cast that includes over 30 actors, including Suneil Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Raveena Tandon, Arshad Warsi, Lara Dutta and many more.

The recently released trailer features several self-deprecating moments, and Akshay said he enjoys being the centre of the joke.

"I think making fun of yourself is much better than making fun of somebody else. If I make fun of another person, there's not much joy in it. But if I joke about myself, that's far healthier. For example, there's a scene where Jackie's character says, 'Maine aapko kahin dekha hai.' And Suniel replies, 'Aap flop filmein bhi dekhte hain?' "When the director and writer narrated that line to me, I immediately said, 'It's lovely. Do it.' Why should I have a problem with it? Haven't I given flop films? Everyone has. There's nothing wrong in accepting it. That's why the joke worked so well." Akshay said he had a lot of fun playing the role of a faded star from Bhojpuri cinema.

"I really enjoyed preparing for it. Before shooting the song, I watched around 30 to 40 Bhojpuri songs. I watched songs featuring Ravi Kishan ji, Pawan ji and many others.

"I wanted to understand their style, their rhythm and the way they perform. What I realised was that Bhojpuri performers bring tremendous energy to their work. There's a sense of freedom in the way they perform. You can't have any inhibitions while doing it. That energy has to flow naturally. I learned a lot by observing them." The "Welcome" franchise started with Akshay's 2007 hit of the same name that also featured Nana Patekar, Anil Kapoor, Paresh Rawal, Katrina Kaif and the late Feroz Khan. It was followed by "Welcome Back" in 2015.

Asked if franchise films are a safe bet, Akshay said everything depends on how good the movie is.

"It's neither a risk nor a safe bet. If the film is good, it's a good thing. If the film is not good, then being a franchise doesn't matter. Recently, my film 'Bhooth Bangla' was released. It wasn't a franchise. God was kind and people liked it. Ultimately, it all depends on the film itself.

"People do remember the earlier films and there is a lot of recall value attached to them. But a film will only run if it is good," he said.

"Welcome To The Jungle" is directed by Ahmed Khan and produced by Star Studio18, Base Industries Group, Cape of Good Films and Seeta Films.