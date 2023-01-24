As Athiya Shetty ties the knot with KL Rahul, we take a look at the cricketer-actress jodis

Mona

Cinema and cricket are two biggest religions in India, they say. The two worlds often merge together. Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul on Monday joined the long list of actress-cricketer jodis that dot the entertainment scene.

Yuvraj Singh & Hazel Keech

According to the grapevine, they met through a common friend. Several ad campaigns later, they started dating in 2018. The newlywed couple made their relationship Insta official by sharing their sun-kissed pictures and posting sweet nothings only recently.

As the Motichoor Chaknachoor actress and vice-captain of the Indian cricket test team embark on a new journey at father Suniel Shetty’s Khandala bungalow Jahaan, we look back at actresses and sports stars who found love in each other.

Nataša & Hardik

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma’s love story is the stuff dreams are made of. Both from middle-class families, caught the public eye in 2008 – she as an actress in Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi opposite Shah Rukh Khan and he as One Day International player. The duo, better known as Virushka, met for an ad shoot and hit it off. The public display of love came in 2015 when Virat flew a kiss from his bat to Anushka in stands as he hit half a ton and became the quickest batsman to score 6,000 runs in ODIs. Their love story culminated in a dreamy wedding at a countryside resort in Tuscany in December 2017. The Sufi song Peer Vi Tu, sung by Harshadeep Kaur and Mohan Kannan, was specially created for Virushka’s wedding video. The couple is blessed with a daughter, Vamika, whom they have kept away from the limelight!

Zaheer & Sagarika

Cricketer Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech make for another lovely story. The British actress and model kept the debonair cricketer waiting for three years before agreeing for a coffee date. While she has little love for the gentleman’s game, her love for Yuvi culminated in the two tying the knot in 2016. They welcomed their first child, a boy, Orion, in January 2022.

Virat Kohli & Anushka Sharma