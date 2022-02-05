In the Looop…

Mona

Satya is in trouble with a mobster, his girlfriend Savi is on the run to save him. Looop Lapeta, directed by Aakash Bhatia, is based on Tom Tykwer’s Run Lola Run. Taapsee Pannu slips into Savi’s shoes and Tahir Raj Bhasin into Satya’s in Looop Lapeta streaming on Netflix.

Director Aakash Bhatia finds in Taapsee and Tahir a befitting pair. While Taapsee was part of the project before Aakash took to it, in retrospect he sees the Pink actress having outdone 83’s Gavaskar! In a promotional event, the trio became part of a game show Looop it or...Lose it, which was, interestingly, won by Tahir.

So, Tahir, if not an actor, would have been a motivational speaker; and, no, unlike her Savi avatar, Taaspee’s friends don’t run to her for advice. “If anyone comes to me, I am like sach scah bol de; that doesn’t work with many,” she says. If they could be anyone, Taapsee would choose to be Madhuri Dixit or Indra Nooyi, while Tahir would rather swap life with Academy Award-winner Jennifer Lawrence, and, why not!

Complete trust

Even if the promotional event was won by Tahir, Taapsee has established herself as the one to go for powerful roles; so, how does she prepare for such acts? “I choose my directors really well. I am not a trained actor, so once I am working with a particular director, I submit to him. I don’t even look at my monitor, but trust completely in his vision,” she says. Tahir, as he plays Satya, who has lost a mobster’s cash in the film, when asked if he ever was on the run from college, he answer is the affirmative. “I would act sick and when my parents left the house, I would hang out with my friends,” he admits.

And, together, they created a laughter riot with other participants, Kusha Kapila, Neha Dhupia, Maheep Kapoor and Cyrus Sahukar, giving a hard run to the host Rohan Joshi at the Looop It or Lose It contest! By the end of the game, Rohan was left questioning if he would ever want to try his dream of being a game show host!

See how well they play a team in the thriller Looop Lapeta, which was released on February 4.