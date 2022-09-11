In the Lord's name

Sony SAB is set for a Mahasangam of the channel’s two most beloved shows, Wagle Ki Duniya and Pushpa Impossible, where the characters come together and overcome the ongoing trouble with Ganesha’s blessings.

The special episode is set to air on 12th and 13th September at 9 pm. Indian Idol 12 finalist Mohd. Danish has lent his voice to the Maha Arti track that is dedicated to Ganpati, the God that removes obstacles from life. The singer is on cloud nine and feels highly honored to be a part of the Mahasangam.

Danish says, “I was hooked the moment I got to know about this opportunity to sing for the Mahasangam. As I learnt more about the song, I fell in love with it. Just saying that the final track was good would be an understatement. It was an out-of-the-world experience for me when I heard it. The song is sure to give goosebumps to the listeners. Seeing the buzz around this tune makes me feel appreciated as a singer and having Bappa’s name in it makes it all the more better.”