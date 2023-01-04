In tune with reality

Popular singer and rapper Badshah feels that in the coming three years, the Indian non-film music will be a force to reckon with.
Badshah, whose real name is Aditya Prateek Singh Sisodia, took to Twitter, where he shared his thought. He also shared that independent music artistes will be super big.
“Within the next three years, the Indian non-film music scene will become extremely big and a force to reckon with. The live performance industry will flourish and independent music artists will be super big. Some super efficient artist management outfits will also come into being,” Badshah tweeted.
Badshah started his career in 2006 and released his independent Haryanvi song Kar Gayi Chull, which was later adopted into the 2016 Bollywood movie, Kapoor & Sons. His music has featured in films such as 2014 films Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and Khoobsurat. He is also considered one of the highest-paid artistes of India, —IANS
