Seasoned actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui on his role in Haddi

Haddi, starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui as a transgender woman, has been the talk of the town ever since the teaser was dropped. The conversations around the film have been spreading like wild-fire and netizens are excited to see more. Nawazuddin, who is playing an entirely new character in the film, says, “Working with real-life trans-women has been an incredible experience in Haddi, an honour and a privilege to understand and learn more about the community. Their presence was empowering.” The film will be releasing in 2023. — TMS
