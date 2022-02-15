Indian adaptation of Modern Love launched in three Indian languages

Love comes home this year as Amazon Prime Video announced local adaptations of international hit series, Modern Love, on the Valentine’s Day. Launching in three Indian languages—Hindi, Tamil and Telugu—the series will be titled Modern Love: Mumbai, Modern Love: Chennai and Modern Love: Hyderabad. The series will feature adaptations of stories from the eponymous column, with each episode designed to take audiences on a heartwarming journey of discovering love through stories of multiple human emotions ranging from love and romance to self-love, among others.
The anthology series is slated to release in the later half of 2022.
“Love knows no boundaries, it’s a universal language understood by all,” said James Farrell, head of local Originals, Amazon Studios.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Canada PM Justin Trudeau invokes emergency powers to quell protests
Rules out using the military and says the emergency measures...
Omicron found in 95 per cent of samples in Mumbai in latest genome sequencing
The omicron variant had triggered the third wave of the coro...
Enforcement Directorate conducts searches in Mumbai in underworld-linked action
About 10 locations are being covered in Maharashtra's capita...
Active Covid cases in country decline to 4,23,127
347 more deaths reported
India driving force of Quad, says White House
During the Melbourne summit, foreign ministers of the countr...