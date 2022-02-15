Indian adaptation of Modern Love launched in three Indian languages

Love comes home this year as Amazon Prime Video announced local adaptations of international hit series, Modern Love, on the Valentine’s Day. Launching in three Indian languages—Hindi, Tamil and Telugu—the series will be titled Modern Love: Mumbai, Modern Love: Chennai and Modern Love: Hyderabad. The series will feature adaptations of stories from the eponymous column, with each episode designed to take audiences on a heartwarming journey of discovering love through stories of multiple human emotions ranging from love and romance to self-love, among others.

The anthology series is slated to release in the later half of 2022.

“Love knows no boundaries, it’s a universal language understood by all,” said James Farrell, head of local Originals, Amazon Studios.