Indian Idol — Season 14 finds its Top 15 contestants

Ready to carve their journey ahead and aim for the coveted title of the show, Indian Idol has found its Top 15 contestants in Maithili Shome, Subhadeep Das Chowdhury, Anjana Padhmanabhan, Utkarsh Wankhede, Ananya Pal, Dipan Mitra, Mahima Bhattacharjee, Piyush Panwar, Surender Kumar, Vaibhav Gupta, Muskan Srivastava, Adya Mishra, Gayathry Rajiv, Obom Tangu, and Menuka Poudel. Putting their best foot forward, the selected Top 15 contestants have certainly impressed one and all with their melodious voices.

With National Award-winner Shreya Ghoshal, Bollywood’s King of Melody Kumar Sanu and ace composer-singer Vishal Dadlani offering their guidance and expertise to the contestants in their journey ahead, the audience can expect a musical extravaganza filled with soul-stirring performances.