‘Indian Idol 13’ to feature Navdeep Wadali and Rupam Bharnarhia

This weekend on October 1 and 2, at 8 pm, Sony Entertainment Television’s ultimate singing reality show, Indian Idol 13, will be hosting The Dream Debut, where the top 15 contestants will capture the attention of not only the viewers but also the judges — Himesh Reshammiya, Neha Kakkar and Vishal Dadlani.
Taking to the stage, ‘Sufi Ka Sartaj’ Navdeep Wadali and ‘Punjabi Kudi’ Rupam Bharnarhia will not only sing exceptionally but also collect heaps of praises from ace singer Javed Ali, and shake a leg with Sami Sami fame Rashmika Mandanna.
Rashmika Mandanna, who was blown away by Rupam Bharnarhia’s voice, unleashes her inner Punjaban with great enthusiasm by saying, “Rupam, tussi kamal kar ditta.”
Not just that, Neha Kakkar will be extremely impressed by Rupam and will call her ‘queen’.
