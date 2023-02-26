Indian Idol-fame Mohd Danish to feature in O Maahi

T-series presents yet another love song O Maahi, sung by the talented Indian Idol- fame Mohd Danish. And for the first time ever, Danish gets featured in the music video. He will be seen alongside actress Kashika Kapoor.

Set to release on February 28, O Maahi is a beautiful melody composed by Tabish Ali and Naila Nawaz, with lyrics by Shabab Aalam and Mohammad Islam.

The track is directed by Video Brains. The teaser of the song along with the release date was posted in T-series’ official social media handles.

Danish has also shared this exciting news with his followers. He wrote, “Love is soon going to walk into your life with #OMaahi! Song releasing on February 28, 2023. Stay tuned.”