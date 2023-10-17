Indian-origin chef crowned winner of MasterChef Singapore Season 4

Inderpal Singh, a 33-year-old Indian-origin Singaporean, has emerged as the winner of MasterChef Singapore after winning a three-way competition in the finale. After weeks of intense competition, Singh won the fourth season of the cooking reality show in the finale aired on Sunday.
Singh walked away with SGD 10,000 (approximately Rs 6.7 lakh) in cash and other gifts. The home-based Food and Beverage (F&B) business owner won the three-way competition with a score of 76.6 out of 90, beating runner-up Tina Amin by 3.6 points and second runner-up Mandy Kee by 8.1 points.
