Indian stars are all set to shine and share powerful stories at the Festival de Cannes 2025

As the 78th edition of of the Cannes Film Festival unfurls its crimson carpet from May 13 to May 24, our home-grown celebrities gear up to represent India at this global extravaganza—through soulful stories and sartorial splendour. Celebrating cinema and style, L'Oréal ambassadors Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Alia Bhatt, along with filmmakers Karan Johar and Payal Kapadia are headed to the Cannes 2025. Among actors, Jacqueline Fernandez, Jhanvi Kapoor, Taha Shah Badussha, Nitanshi Goel and Ishaan Khatter are all set to dazzle at the French Riviera. Among seasoned luminaries, Simran Grewal and Sharmila Tagore will be gracing the Cannes red carpet for the very first time. We caught up with some celebs, who would be making an appearance at the Cannes 2025.

Glamour unfiltered: Urvashi Rautela

Known for her bold fashion statements, Urvashi Rautela lit up the Cannes carpet at the Partir un jour screening in an OTT gown, bejewelled crown and parrot-shaped crystal clutch worth over $5,000. “The red carpet is my runway,” she laughed. “For me, it’s all about creating a visual moment—I love having fun with fashion.”

In the spotlight: Taha Shah Badussha

After making waves globally with Heeramandi, Taha Shah Badussha is ready to rule the Riviera again, with Paro—his powerful new film on bridal slavery, which is to be screened on May 16. “Cannes is magical for anyone who loves cinema,” he shared. “It isn’t just about flashbulbs and red carpets—it’s a space for powerful stories. And Paro is one such impactful story.”

While the film is close to his heart, so is fashion—and Taha is bringing his A-game. “There are many designers behind my Cannes looks. But what truly inspires me is classic aesthetic,” shared the actor.

Art meets heart: Shalini Passi

For philanthropist, fashionista and art connoisseur Shalini Passi, Cannes is a new world. “It’s my first time here and I’m soaking in every moment—be it charity galas, film screenings or fashion soirées,” she shared. Her Cannes wardrobe? “A love letter to Indian heritage—yes, there’ll be sarees and sparkles.”

Laapataa no more: Nitanshi Goel

From dusty lanes in Laapataa Ladies to the shimmer of the Croisette, 17-year-old Nitanshi Goel is literally living a dream, as she makes her Cannes debut this year. “I’m just a small-town girl with big ambitions. Getting to walk the Cannes red carpet feels surreal,” she beamed.

Founder in fashion: Parul Gulati

As a woman who built her empire strand by strand with Nish Hair, Parul Gulati arrives at Cannes as a founder and a disruptor. “ I'm here to celebrate the India that's bold and unapologetic,” quipped Parul.