Indiana Jones & Dial of Destiny

Disney+Hotstar

The film is the fifth and final instalment of the Indian Jones series. Set in 1969, the film follows Indy (Harrison Ford) and his estranged goddaughter, Helena, who are trying to locate a powerful artefact before Jürgen Voller (Phoebe Waller-Bridge), a Nazi-turned-NASA scientist who plans to use it to alter the outcome of World War II.

Dhootha

Prime Video

Starring Naga Chaitanya, this supernatural thriller revolves around Sagar (Naga), who is a journalist. As he tries to unravel dark secrets behind newspapers predicting tragedies, Sagar’s life takes a dramatic turn. The eight-episode series has been directed by Vikram Kumar and stars Parvathy Thiruvothu, Prachi Desai and Priya Bhavani Shankar.

800

JioCinema

The Tamil-language biographical sports film is based on the life and career of Sri Lankan Muttiah Muralitharan, the highest wicket-taker in the history of cricket. Directed by MS Sripathy, it stars Madhur Mittal, Mahima Nambiar, Narain, King Ratnam, Nassar and Vadivukkarasi. The October release is now available on OTT.

American Symphony

Netflix

Directed by Matthew Heinemen, this biographical documentary explores the life of American musician Jon Batiste. It focuses on how the singer-songwriter makes his way in the music world while dealing with wife Suleika Jaouad’s leukaemia. It’s an inspirational story about creativity, love, faith, and living with joy, especially in difficult times.