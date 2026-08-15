India’s Best Dancer Judges and Indian Game Show hosts celebrate the spirit of Independence Day

This Independence Day, some of India's most loved artists and entertainers reflect on what makes the country special, from the freedom to dream and express to the joy of coming together and celebrating.

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Jaaved Jaaferi

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“Independence Day is not just about celebrating our freedom but also remembering the responsibility that comes with it. India has always been a land of diverse cultures, languages, traditions and artistic expressions, and dance is one of the most beautiful ways of bringing all these colours together. On India’s Best Dancer Season 5, we are seeing that spirit come alive through our contestants. Their passion and individuality make me very hopeful about the future of Indian art and culture. Wishing everyone a very Happy Independence Day.”

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Geeta Kapur

“Independence Day always fills me with a sense of pride and gratitude. India is a country where every state, every culture and every tradition has its own beautiful identity, and yet we all come together as one. I feel that dance reflects this beautifully. On India’s Best Dancer Season 5, we are privileged to see contestants from different backgrounds bring their own stories and flavours to the stage. It is wonderful to see the next generation celebrating our culture while creating something of their own. Wishing everyone a very Happy Independence Day. Jai Hind!”

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Terence Lewis

“For me, Independence Day is a celebration of the freedom to dream, to express yourself and to become who you truly want to be. As a dancer and choreographer, I feel fortunate to be part of a country where our art forms are so diverse and deeply rooted in our culture. On India’s Best Dancer Season 5, I see young dancers pushing their boundaries and expressing themselves with so much confidence. Their journeys remind me that when you have the freedom to dream and the courage to work hard, there is no limit to what you can achieve. Wishing everyone a very Happy Independence Day.”

Karisma Kapoor

Independence Day always makes me reflect on how beautifully diverse our country is. What makes me especially proud is witnessing the incredible talent India has to offer. As a part of India’s Best Dancer Season 5, I get to see young dancers from different parts of the country bring their unique stories, cultures, and emotions to the stage. It’s truly inspiring to see this generation express themselves so fearlessly. This Independence Day, I wish everyone strength and power and hope we continue to grow together with pride, unity, and love for our country

Indian Game Show:

Haarsh Limbachiyaa:

“Independence Day is always a special reminder of the freedom, unity and diversity that make our country so beautiful. What makes India truly special is how we may come from different cultures, speak different languages and have different traditions, yet we all come together as one. As entertainers, we feel incredibly fortunate to bring a little laughter and happiness into people’s lives. This Independence Day, Bharti and I are especially excited to celebrate with our audiences and bring the same spirit of fun, togetherness and entertainment through our upcoming Indian Game Show. We hope the show becomes a space where families and friends can come together, laugh freely and create their own happy memories. Wishing everyone a very Happy Independence Day!”

Bharti Singh:

“Independence Day for me is all about celebrating the things that make being Indian so special our food, our festivals, our languages, our craziness and, most importantly, the way we always find a reason to celebrate together! I feel lucky that through my work, I get to make people laugh and hopefully add a little happiness to their day. Harssh and I are now getting ready to bring Indian Game Show to everyone, and I can already say there is going to be a lot of masti, games, nok-jhok and, of course, plenty of laughter. So this Independence Day, let’s celebrate with our families, eat something delicious, laugh a little louder and be grateful for the incredible country we call home. Wishing everyone a very Happy Independence Day!”