India's first interactive film where viewers can select their preferred ending for the film

MX Studios has partnered with Singapore Tourism Board (STB) to unveil an interactive film. Titled Lost and Found In Singapore, the film features a novel with choose-your-own ending approach, which invites viewers to become a part of the narrative, steering its course as the characters lead us on a journey of discovery through the enchanting streets of Singapore.

Commenting on the film, Rithvik Dhanjani, actor, says, “Being a part of Lost and Found in Singapore has been an incredible journey. The interactive format challenged me as an actor, knowing that each choice the audience makes would lead to a different outcome. As we worked on this project, we could feel the excitement building about how the viewers would shape the story. I can’t wait for everyone to join us on this adventure.”

Apoorva Arora, actor, says, “The interactive aspect of Lost and Found In Singapore added a layer of unpredictability to the shoot – not just for the characters, but for us as actors too. The chemistry between Rithvik and me was crucial in bringing the characters to life, and exploring Singapore’s vibrant landscapes made the journey even more memorable. ”