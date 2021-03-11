Indo-Argentinean film Thinking of Him set to release in India on May 6

Argentine film director Pablo César’s Indo-Argentinean film Thinking of Him is set to release in theatres across India on May 6, 2022.

The film, co-produced by award-winning Indian filmmaker Suraj Kumar, explores the Indian Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore’s relationship with the Argentine writer Victoria Ocampo.

Having read the French translation of Gitanjali, Ocampo idolised Tagore and when he fell ill during his Bueno Aires visit in 1924, she is said to have taken care of him. Speaking about his experience of shooting in India, director Pablo César said, “It was a unique experience to shoot in India. I have known India since 1994, although it is difficult to know all of India. But over the years I have understood many things about the idiosyncrasies and behaviour of people from many places in India, a country that I personally admire.”