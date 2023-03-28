Vishwas Saraf, who is a part of Junooniyat, talks about the show and his role

What is the feedback on Junooniyat so far?

I am lucky to be a part of this show. It has given me an opportunity to work with some of the finest veteran artistes. The feedback has been encouraging.

Tell us something about your character.

I’m playing Karan, who is a very relatable character. The major part of the show revolves around the lives of college students. I recently graduated from college, so I connect with Karan.

What are the similarities you share with Karan?

I am the opposite. I am a very calm and thoughtful person, while as Karan you would see me indulging in all kinds of mischief.

How was the experience working with Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta?

I am really thankful to them for giving me this platform to showcase my talent.

This is your first show set in Punjab. Have you developed a bond with the state?

I was born and brought up in Chandigarh, so it was a silver lining for me when I got to know that the entire shoot is scheduled in Punjab.

What can we now expect from your show and character?

The show is really going to take some unexpected turns. I cannot reveal much, but I would request my audience to stay tuned.

What changes have you found in the industry over the years?

The industry has become more welcoming for new talent, and now that so many new serials are getting airtime it is being highlighted more.

As a young actor, do you feel we are moving beyond saas bahu sagas?

Yes. The makers are experimenting and introducing fresh ideas. The audience has evolved over time; they enjoy watching new concepts.

Any message to the audience?

I am really grateful to the audience for loving my character. It acts like a motivation for me.