INIFD Chandigarh students showcase creativity at Lakme fashion Show

Tribune News Service

Three student designers of INIFD-Chandigarh made the city proud by showcasing their creativity and design aesthetics at the spectacular show INIFD Launchpad on the opening day during Lakme Fashion Week in partnership with FDCI that concluded recently at the Jio World Convention Centre, Mumbai, held from October 12 to 16.

Adding great style to the finale, Bollywood actress and winner of Bigg Boss 7, Gauahar Khan, looked radiant in the creation by student designers at the show. These included Samiksha Chouhan and Yashika Chugh from the department of fashion design and Aakash Verma from the department of interior decoration. Samiksha and Yashika took inspiration from street style to design their collection and unveiled their stunning designs on runway of the main show area. They presented their collection, Putu Pukkal, infusing a delightful element into the multi-layered charms of the coastal town, Puducherry.

Incorporating the essence of Puducherry, its rich cultural, intellectual, and spiritual vibes and artistic flavours in designs, the collection is a wonderful mix of Indian and French cultural sensibilities.

Unique patterns were developed through pattern manipulation. Reversible garments with fine details added another characteristic touch to this street wear collection.