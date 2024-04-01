Ink addiction

IANS

Actor Vikrant Massey, who is currently riding high on the success of 12th Fail, has tattooed the name and date of birth of his son on his arm. Vikrant took to Instagram stories and shared a close-up of the ink, which read “Vardaan” and “7-2-2024”. The actor wrote, “Addition or addiction? I love them both.” It was on February 7, when the actor and his wife Sheetal Thakur welcomed their first born.

Vikrant will next be seen in Phir Aayi Haseen Dilruba starring Taapsee Pannu. He also has The Sabarmati Report, which is based on Gujarat railway incident of 2002.

