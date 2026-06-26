DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Lifestyle / Inside Ishaan Khatter’s Biarritz Moment

Inside Ishaan Khatter’s Biarritz Moment

The Only Indian on the Jury

article_Author
Mona
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 05:19 PM Jun 26, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Ishaan Khatter’s global rise finds another defining chapter at Biarritz
Advertisement

Ishaan Khatter’s Biarritz Moment* Currently serving as the only Indian actor on the jury at the Biarritz Film Festival – Nouvelles Vagues, alongside Kristen Stewart and an international panel of actors and filmmakers, Ishaan Khatter continues to strengthen his growing global presence. Sharing moments from the festival on social media, the actor summed up the experience in his own words: “In Biarritz with the coolest gang on jury duty. Replenishing my cinematic appetite. Nouvelles Vagues baby. Viva cinema.” From recognition by Gold House to collaborations with global luxury houses like Cartier and Boss, Ishaan’s journey increasingly reflects a career that moves seamlessly between Indian and international creative spaces. His presence at Biarritz isn’t just another festival appearance; it places him among a distinguished international jury while representing India on one of Europe’s most exciting platforms dedicated to the next generation of cinema. With acclaimed performances, growing international recognition, and a body of work that continues to resonate across borders, Ishaan is fast establishing himself as one of the defining young Indian actors with an increasingly global cultural footprint.

Advertisement

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Ishaan (@ishaankhatter)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts