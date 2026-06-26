Inside Ishaan Khatter’s Biarritz Moment

Ishaan Khatter’s Biarritz Moment* Currently serving as the only Indian actor on the jury at the Biarritz Film Festival – Nouvelles Vagues, alongside Kristen Stewart and an international panel of actors and filmmakers, Ishaan Khatter continues to strengthen his growing global presence. Sharing moments from the festival on social media, the actor summed up the experience in his own words: “In Biarritz with the coolest gang on jury duty. Replenishing my cinematic appetite. Nouvelles Vagues baby. Viva cinema.” From recognition by Gold House to collaborations with global luxury houses like Cartier and Boss, Ishaan’s journey increasingly reflects a career that moves seamlessly between Indian and international creative spaces. His presence at Biarritz isn’t just another festival appearance; it places him among a distinguished international jury while representing India on one of Europe’s most exciting platforms dedicated to the next generation of cinema. With acclaimed performances, growing international recognition, and a body of work that continues to resonate across borders, Ishaan is fast establishing himself as one of the defining young Indian actors with an increasingly global cultural footprint.

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