Inside Out 2 on way

The little voices inside Riley’s head know her inside out, but next summer everything changes when Disney and Pixar’s Inside Out 2 introduces a new character — anxiety. According to director Kelsey Mann, the new character promises to stir things up. “Anxiety, voiced by Maya Hawke, might be new to the crew but she’s not really the type to take a back seat,” said Mann. “That makes a lot of sense if you think about it in terms of what goes on inside all our minds,” he added. The trailer, poster and stills are now available for the film, which will be released in 2024.
