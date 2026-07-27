Inside television: Actors reveal what needs to change in daily soaps

Daily soaps are one of television's most demanding formats, with long shooting hours and tight deadlines. While the industry continues to entertain millions, many believe there is scope for positive change. From healthier work schedules and better storytelling to merit-based casting and fresh opportunities, actors share the changes they feel could make television a better place to work while enhancing the quality of content.

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Respect experience

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“Working in daily soaps is known to be extremely demanding, with long shooting hours and tight schedules. One change I would definitely like to see is that experienced actors should not have to go through auditions for every single role. If an actor has worked for many years, played a variety of characters, and has an established body of work, their experience should be respected. A meeting or look test, if required, is understandable, but i think the production team or the Chanel should have the vision of understanding the potential of an actor. — Roma Navani

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Episode bank

Working in daily soaps is undeniably a test of endurance, as it is an extremely volatile and time-consuming medium. The biggest change the television industry needs is maintaining a minimum of seven to ten days' worth of episode bank, as this would create a more relaxed working environment with controlled shift timings, reduce the stress of cut-to-cut telecasts, and give everyone some breathing room while resulting in better creative quality. Another change I strongly advocate is casting real talent and ignoring social media numbers, because when actors are pressured to constantly participate in the digital rat race just to stay employable, the art suffers. Not all artistes are content creators; some are simply brilliant actors, and it is unfair to their craft if they lose out on roles just because they have fewer followers. — Parakh Madan

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Limited working hours

Better workings hours for everyone please. This seven-day telecast is really tiring for actors and spoils the quality also of the show because we have literally no time to shoot, so lot of things get compromised. - Niharika Chouksey

Diverse stories

Television is a beautiful medium, but it's also one of the most demanding. I believe the industry should move towards healthier work schedules because everyone on set deserves enough time to recharge and spend with their families. Another change I'd welcome is more opportunities for fresh talent and diverse stories. New faces and unique narratives keep the audience engaged and help the industry evolve with changing times. - Gaurav M Sharma

Pay on time

One change I'd really like to see in the television industry is the payment structure. Most actors work on 90 to 120-day payment cycles, which means they often don't receive their earnings for the first few months. I believe it should function like any other profession, where invoices are cleared on a monthly basis, making life much easier for everyone. The second change would be reducing working hours. We don't need 12-hour or longer shifts to deliver quality content. With better planning, an 8 to 10-hour workday is more than enough. When writers, actors, and the entire crew have adequate rest and time to prepare, creativity improves, execution becomes smoother, and the overall quality of the show gets even better. These are practical changes that can make the television industry healthier, more efficient, and far more sustainable for everyone involved. - Kanwar Dhillon