Docu-series Dangals of Crime features meteoric rise and dark underbellies of Indian wrestling

Discovery+ has announced the launch of an informative and investigative docu-series Dangalsof Crime - The Untold Truth About Indian Wrestling.

The new offering is set to captivate audiences and fans by not only tracing the journey of the meteoric rise of the Olympic sport of wrestling in India, but by also exploring in depth, the dark underbelly of crime often associated with it. Former wrestlers and coaches, eminent sports journalists, and law enforcement officials weigh in with their experiences, insights, and memories, making the two-part Dangals of Crime a thrilling watch for sports, crime, and history genre audiences.

The docu-series, produced by Vice Studios Production and directed by award winning director Niyantha Shekar, showcases this journey towards success and highlights the deep-rooted akhada culture, strict discipline and the unparalleled devotion behind a champion wrestler. The series dives into two important aspects, showcasing how wrestling on one hand has been instrumental in bringing sporting laurels for India, but also how it has been witness to some dark moments.