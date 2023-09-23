Into the action zone: Sanjay Dutt, Tiger Shroff come together for Master Blaster

Actors Sanjay Dutt and Tiger Shroff have come on board for a film titled Master Blaster. The action film will be shot extensively in Hong Kong, Macau and China. Firoz A. Nadiadwallah will bankroll the movie. Also, the stars in the movie will be undergoing rigorous and extensive training in advanced martial arts, hand-to-hand combat and ancient weaponry under the personal training and supervision of senior Shaolin monks. The director and the leading lady of the film will be announced soon.
Meanwhile, Tiger is gearing up for the release of Ganapath. The film will hit the theatres on October 20. Actress Kriti Sanon is also a part of it.
