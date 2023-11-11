Into the deep ocean: Jason Momoa’s Deep Rising to premiere in India

Hollywood star Jason Momoa’s highly acclaimed film Deep Rising will be making its official Indian premiere at the All Living Things Environmental Film Festival 2023 (ALT EFF). The festival, which focuses on themes of environment, sustainability and climate change, now in its fourth edition, will take place from December 1 to 10 and feature more than 60 films, including international and Indian features, shorts, student films and animated movies.
Deep Rising, narrated and produced by Momoa, and directed by Matthieu Ritz, is a real-life documentary that delves into the fate of the planet’s last untouched wilderness — the deep ocean. The film sheds light on the imminent threat faced by the deep ocean due to a secretive organisation’s plans to allow massive extraction of seabed metals to address the world’s energy crisis. Deep Rising showcases the vital relationship between the deep ocean and sustaining life on Earth.
