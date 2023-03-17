Get set for History's Greatest Mysteries: Jack the Ripper

History TV18 is set to premiere a new investigative special, History’s Greatest Mysteries: Jack the Ripper, on Saturday, March 18, 2023, at 9 pm. Hosted by Academy Award nominee and Emmy Award winner Laurence Fishburne, the episode focuses on the shadowy and shocking slaughters of several women in the 19th century Victorian England, which continue to haunt and baffle people around the globe.
The hour-long special focuses on the hunt for the notorious serial killer who came to be known as Jack the Ripper, and attempts to unveil the identity of the person.
