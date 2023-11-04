Into the sci-fi zone

Having made a historic debut at San Diego Comic-Con earlier this year and having garnered widespread acclaim, Kalki 2898 AD by filmmaker Nag Ashwin is being anticipated as one of the biggest pan-Indian releases of 2024. A high-budget sci-fi spectacle starring Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Disha Patani in key roles, the film is expected to offer an extraordinary cinematic experience to cinephiles worldwide.

The film’s director Nag Ashwin has now made a game-changing announcement at the VFX Summit 2023 in Hyderabad. Unveiling his vision for Kalki 2898 AD, Nag Ashwin revealed that he initially aimed to complete the entire VFX of the film within India being inspired by PM Narendra Modi’s Make in India initiative. However, while the same couldn’t be achieved fully, a significant portion of Kalki 2898 ADs’ VFX work is being done within India.

Meanwhile, it was recently on megastar Amitabh Bachchan’s birthday when the makers unveiled the actor’s look from the film, which was received very well by the audiences.

Kalki 2898 AD is touted to be a mythology-inspired sci-fi spectacle starring Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Disha Patani in lead roles. Kalki 2898 AD is a multilingual film, bankrolled by Vyjayanthi Movies, which celebrates its 50th year in the Indian film industry.

#Amitabh Bachchan #Deepika Padukone