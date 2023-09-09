Into the stunt zone: Singer Abdu Rozik enters KKK 13 as wildcard

IANS

The stunt reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 is all set to welcome the adorable singer from Tajikistan Abdu Rozik as a wildcard contestant. After making a hero’s entry in the quintessential Rohit Shetty style, Abdu performs a volley of stunts in the new episode. Talking about participating in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 and reuniting with Shiv Thakare, Abdu Rozik says, “Joining Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 as a wild-card has been a life-changing experience for me. I never imagined myself fighting my phobias of creepy crawlies, heights and water through some jaw-dropping stunts. While I bonded with all the fellow contestants, I was extremely excited and happy to reunite with my best buddy, Shiv Thakare, which took me back to our time on Bigg Boss 16. We had an absolute blast both on and off the screen, and I’m hoping that the audience will love watching me perform stunts for the first time under the guidance of host Rohit Shetty.” Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 airs on Colors.