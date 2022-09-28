Pranitaa Pandit opens up on the world of social media

Social media has become a part of our lives these days. While it connects us with the world, it has negative effects too. Actor Pranitaa Pandit says, “Today, people rarely show their real emotions or share what they go through in the virtual world. Nowadays, people have stopped asking about each other’s health! They are fine watching someone happy on social media.”

She adds, “However, I am equally invested and involved in social media. There are some good days and then there are horrible ones, but yet I am there in this rat race! It’s sad that you can’t break free from it, but hats off to people who can do that. We are living in a world which is full of competition, anxiety and also good things.”