Discovery+ to bring investigative thriller based on murder case of poetess Madhumita Shukla

On Thursday (February 9), Discovery+ launched an investigative thriller Love Kills, which will feature the story surrounding the death of a poetess, who shook the dark underbelly of India’s prominent political circles. The assassination of the young orator and poetess Madhumita Shukla was one of the most-talked-about cases in India during the early 2000s. On May 9, 2003, a 24-year-old pregnant woman was murdered within the four walls of her home in Lucknow.

The Discovery+ original is the tale of Madhumita Shukla, a young poetess, her lover Amarmani Tripathi, an MLA and cabinet minister of the UP government, and his wife Madhumani Tripathi, who believed the murder was the only way out to save her family.