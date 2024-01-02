Iqbal’s wish list – a trip to Antarctica

IANS

Mohammed Iqbal Khan has revealed his plans for 2024. He is planning a trip to Antarctica. He feels exploring fresh territory exhilarating.

Iqbal is known for his work in the shows like Kaisa Ye Pyar Hai, Chhoona Hai Aasmaan, Yahan Main Ghar Ghar Kheli, Nima Denzongpa and others.

For Iqbal, 2023 was full of opportunities and he has welcomed 2024 with a smile on his face, with new plans and resolutions on his mind.

Talking about his wish-list, the Waaris actor says, “I enjoy travelling. And in the coming year I’m planning a trip to Antarctica. I feel exploring fresh territory is exhilarating, one more reason why I love to travel. I crave for new experiences and travel lets us tap into that craving.”

“A trip is the perfect time to do something different and exciting, especially something you can’t do during your daily schedules. The thrill starts the minute you land in a new place. So that’s a plan in mind for 2024,” he says.

The Bharatvarsh actor also looks forward to becoming a better version of himself.

“I always believe to live in the now by loving the present and being aware of my thoughts and actions. I try to stay happy, speak powerful words and love who I am. I always look forward to growing, exploring and experiencing better,” he says. Sharing about the experience of 2023, Iqbal says it was great, full of blessings and opportunities. “I’m happy and have no regrets at all. Change and learning go hand in hand,” adds Iqbal.