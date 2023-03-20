Ira Sone enters 'Kundali Bhagya'

Actress Ira Sone, who began her acting career in 2007 with the popular show Kumkum – Ek Pyara Sa Bandhan, was last seen in Desh Ki Beti Nandini. She is all set to hit the small screen after seven years with Ekta Kapoor’s Kundali Bhagya. She talked about being part of the show and playing a mother for the first time.

She said, “I am playing the character of a mother in the show post the leap, which is for the very first time in my entire career.

I chose Kundali Bhagya because it is a very

successful show. The story is so beautiful and well justified. I felt like it was just the right show for me to play the role of mom because it’s got so many shades.”

Ira added, “I was unsure on the first day of the shooting whether I would be able to do justice to the role. But I took it up as a challenge and it’s something new for me, so I am quite excited. I hope I will role the character of a mother well. Also, I don’t think that today there is any age limit to play a character. There are character-oriented roles these days.” —IANS