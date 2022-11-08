Is Shoaib Ibrahim quitting 'Ajooni'?

The audience is really enjoying Star Bharat’s show Ajooni because of the unique plot and amazing cast. But to viewers’ disappointment, Shoaib Ibrahim might say goodbye to this show. Shoaib is very popular with his fans, but he may be deciding to leave owing to some differences with the creators of Ajooni.

Rajveer, played by Shoaib, is allegedly being underutilized while other characters receive greater attention. The producers are also getting ready to introduce some intriguing adjustments in the show’s forthcoming track.