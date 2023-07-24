Is the entertainment industry the big bad world as painted by many? Celebs talk about the changes they want to see in the industry

Equal opportunity

Shivangi Verma

I believe everyone should get an equal opportunity. Here, those who are already established keep getting opportunities while the ones who are struggling keep on facing issues for years.

For inclusivity

Monika Bhadoriya

I wish for a more inclusive and diverse industry that provides equal opportunities to actors of all backgrounds. This means breaking away from the trend of favouring established connections or industry insiders and giving a fair chance to talented individuals, regardless of their socio-economic status, race, gender, or ethnicity.

Appropriate working hours

Rahul Sharma

The first change I desire is regarding timing and working hours. Currently, the hours are incredibly long, with continuous 12-hour shifts, and in the case of daily soap productions, it can extend to almost 13 or even 14 hours. Additionally, when shooting outside Mumbai, the two-hour journey adds up to a total of 18 hours. This leaves no room for personal life, and it becomes overwhelming for everyone involved. I believe there should be a well-structured schedule with appropriate working hours, allowing for a better work-life balance for everyone in the industry.

Respect for everyone

Aadesh Chaudhary

I believe that every person on the sets deserves to be treated with humanity and respect. The attitude towards everyone should be equal and considerate. My second change pertains to instilling more discipline in regards to shooting timing. It is essential to acknowledge that actors also have lives beyond the sets, and adhering to well-planned shoot schedules allows them to maintain a healthy work-life balance.

Collaborative environment

Nishank Swamy

I believe in fostering a working culture that promotes collaboration, mutual respect, and open communication among all members of the production team. It’s crucial for the industry to value each person’s expertise and ideas, allowing for a collective effort to create the best possible outcome. A collaborative environment encourages creativity to flourish, leading to more innovative and impactful storytelling.

Understand the needs

Sumit Khetan

The two changes I make as a choreographer are that I feel the entertainment industry should understand that technical rehearsals are extremely important.